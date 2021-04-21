Cadiz Vs Real Madrid Prediction, Team News And Preview Ahead Of LaLiga Fixture

Cadiz CF will go up against Real Madrid on Matchday 31 of the 2020-21 season of LaLiga. The game will be played at the Nuevo Estadio Ramon de Carranza, Cadiz and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 22 (10:00 PM, Wednesday, April 21 local time). Here is our Cadiz vs Real Madrid prediction, team news and the live stream details for this match.

ðŸŽ¯ Team goes in search of win at Carranza!

â¬‡ï¸ Everything you need to know ahead of the match! â¬‡ï¸#CadizRealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@realmadriden) April 21, 2021

Cadiz vs Real Madrid match preview

Amidst the whole Super League controversy, Real Madrid visit Cadiz hoping to shrug off a surprising 0-0 draw against Getafe last Sunday. Despite having four wins on their last five games, the side will have some concerns about their deeply reduced bench strength as they take on a confident Cadiz side. Meanwhile, along with the home advantage, Cadiz will also come into this match with a 2-1 win over Valencia, a 1-0 win over Getafe and a goalless draw in their last game against Celta Vigo.

LaLiga points table update

The defending champions for this season, Real Madrid are currently in second place on the table after 31 games. However, even their impressive run of 20 wins, 7 draws and just 4 losses has not been enough to take the team to the top position, which is currently occupied by Atletico Madrid, who have 70 points to Real's 67. Following them in third place are Barcelona, with 65 points from 30 games. Meanwhile, sitting in the middle of the table at No.13, we have Cadiz CF. With 9 wins, 9 losses and 13 draws, Cadiz are just far enough from the relegation zone for it to not become a worry as they try to climb further up the ladder.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid team news

According to our Cadiz vs Real Madrid team news, Los Blancos will be without some of their biggest names in Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos. Croatian midfielder Luka Modric will be questionable as well, having picked up a back strain during training. However, the team will have, Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro - both back from suspension - along with Dani Carvajal and Rafael Varane. Cadiz, meanwhile, will field an almost full-strength team, with only defender Juan Cala and midfielder Alex Fernandez remaining questionable coming into this game.

Cadiz vs Real Madrid prediction for playing XI

Cadiz: Ledesma, Carcelen, Mauro, Fali, Espino, Jose Mari, Salvi, Jonsson, Jairo, Negredo, Sobrino

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Isco, Blanco, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema

How to watch Cadiz vs Real Madrid live stream?

The LaLiga telecast of the Cadiz vs Real Madrid match will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Cadiz vs Real Madrid live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter