CAG Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Cagliari will host Juventus in the upcoming clash in Serie A at Sardegna Arena. Cagliari are 14th in the Serie A table with 42 points to their name, having won 10 games in the season (Draws 12, Losses 14). Cagliari lost 1-0 in their last Serie A clash against Udinese. Meanwhile, Juventus won their 9th consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria earlier this week. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side won a total of 26 games in the season (Draws 5, Losses 5), a total of 83 points enough to secure the Scudetto.

The CAG vs JUV live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 (Thursday, July 30 at 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction, CAG vs JUV top picks and CAG vs JUV Dream11 team.

CAG vs JUV live: CAG vs JUV Dream11 team

CAG vs JUV live: CAG vs JUV match prediction and top picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain) Paulo Dybala (Vice-captain) Gonzalo Higuain Joao Pedro Giovanni Simeone Radja Nainggolan

CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Full squads

CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Cagliari (CAG) squad

Rafael, Alessio Cragno, Giuseppe Ciocci, Robin Olsen, Fabrizio Cacciatore, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Luca Ceppitelli, Andrea Carboni, Fabio Porru, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Federico Mattiello, Radja Nainggolan, Luca Cigarini, João Pedro, Valter Birsa, Christian Oliva, Nahitan Nández, Gastón Pereiro, Artur Ionita, Paolo Faragò, Luca Pellegrini, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marko Rog, Alberto Paloschi, Daniele Ragatzu, Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Gagliano, Giovanni Simeone

CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Juventus (JUV) squad

Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction: Probable CAG vs JUV playing 11

Cagliari : Alessio Cragno, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Luca Pellegrini, Fabio Pisacane, Luca Cigarini, Artur Ionita, Nahitan Nández, Giovanni Simeone, João Pedrom, Gastón Pereiro

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi

CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction

Our CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game.

Note: The CAG vs JUV Dream11 prediction and CAG vs JUV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAG vs JUV Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image courtesy: Juventus/Instagram)