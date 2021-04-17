CAG Vs PAR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Match Preview And All Details

Matchday 31 of the ongoing Serie A campaign has Cagliari hosting Parma Calcio 1913 on Saturday. The Italian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Sardegna Arena on April 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Sunday, April 18) according to IST. Let's have a look at the CAG vs PAR Dream11 team, the Dream11 Serie A match top picks and other match details of this clash.

The words of Coach #DAversa on the eve of #CagliariParma â¤µï¸#ForzaParma ðŸŸ¡ðŸ”µ — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) April 16, 2021

CAG vs PAR Match Preview

Cagliari walk into the match after suffering from four straight losses. They are currently winless in their last five outings and their last match ended in a narrow 0-1 loss to Inter Milan. Currently ranked 17th as per the Serie A table, the hosts find themselves struggling in the relegation zone and will be aiming for three points as they look to get out of it. However, Cagliari will also be wary of any slipups as Parma Calcio 1913 are breathing down their necks.

Parma Calcio 1913, on the other hand, will head into the match as the 19th ranked team on the Serie A table as the visitors start the match while trailing their Saturday night opponents by just two points. They will be aiming to register their fourth league win of the ongoing Serie A season and overtake Cagliari.

CAG vs PAR Playing 11 (likely)

Cagliari - Guglielmo Vicario, Daniele Rugani, Diego Godin, Ragnar Klavan, Charalambos Lykogiannis, Nahitan Nandez, Radja Nainggolan, Alfred Duncan, Giovanni Simeone, Razvan Marin, Joao Pedro.

Parma Calcio 1913 - Luigi Sepe, Giuseppe Pezzella, Andrea Conti, Mattia Bani, Yordan Osorio,Juraj Kucka,Jasmin Kurtic, Hernani, Graziano Pelle, Dennis Man, Gervinho.

CAG vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Joao Pedro or Juraj Kucka

Vice-Captain- Gervinho or Razvan Marin

CAG vs PAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders – Andrea Conti, Diego Godin, Giuseppe Pezzella, Daniele Rugani

Midfielders – Razvan Marin, Juraj Kucka, Radja Nainggolan, Jasmin Kurtic;

Strikers – Gervinho (VC), Joao Pedro (C)

CAG vs PAR Dream11 Prediction

We expect the CAG vs PAR Dream11 Serie A match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Cagliari 1-1 Parma Calcio 1913

Note: The above CAG vs PAR Dream11 prediction, CAG vs PAR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CAG vs PAR Dream11 Team and CAG vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.