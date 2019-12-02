CAG Vs SAM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cagliari FC will play against UD Sampdoria in Serie A on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1.15 am (IST). The match will be played at the Sardegna Arena. Let us look at the preview, Dream11 predictions and other match details.

CAG vs SAM Match Preview

Cagliari are placed fifth on the Serie A points table with 7 wins in 13 games. They have lost twice and drawn on four occasions so far. Sampdoria, on the other hand, are 17th on the league table. They are battling relegation with just 3 wins in 13 games. They have drawn thrice, while also losing on 7 occasions.

CAG vs SAM Dream11 Top Picks

Cagliari’s Radja Nainggolan will be the key midfielder for the Serie A side. The Belgian has scored three goals along with 7 assists in 10 Serie A games. Striker Manolo Gabbiadini would pose a constant threat along with Fabio Quagliarella to the Cagliari defence.

CAG vs SAM Last five matches

Cagliari: DWWWD

Sampdoria: LDWDW

CAG vs SAM Squads

Cagliari: Rafael, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Simone Pinna, Marko Rog, Luca Cigarini, Nahitan Nandez, Raja Nainggolan (c), Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone.

Sampdoria: Emil Audero, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Fabio Depaoli, Nicola Murru, Gaston Ramirez, Albin Ekdal, Andrea Bartolacci, Jakub Jankto, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella (c)

CAG vs SAM Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Radja Nianggolan

Vice-captain: Fabio Quagliarella

CAG vs SAM Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Emil Audero

Defenders: Ragnar Klavan, Omar Colley, Fabio Pisacane, Nicolo Murru

Midfielders: Radja Nainggolan, Nahitan Nandez, Andrea Bartolacci

Forwards: Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella, Giovanni Simeone

CAG vs SAM Dream11 Prediction

Cagliari FC are likely to win the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.