CAG Vs SAS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Cagliari will take on Roberto De Zerbi's entertaining Sassuolo in the 34th round of Serie A fixtures. The CAG vs SAS live match will take place on July 18 at 11 PM IST. Here is the CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction, CAG vs SAS Dream11 team news, CAG vs SAS match prediction, CAG vs SAS playing 11 and CAG vs SAS live preview.

CAG vs SAS live: CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction

Venue: Sardegna Arena

Sardegna Arena Date: Saturday, July 18,

Saturday, July 18, Time: 11 PM IST

CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction and preview

The CAG vs SAS live match takes place at a time when both clubs find themselves in a contrasting run of form. Winless in their last 5 matches, Cagliari have little to play for as they are destined to end the Serie A season mid-table. Sassuolo, on the other hand, find themselves on a hot run of form as they continue their quest for European football next season. Sassuolo are currently on a 7-match unbeaten run and come into the game on the back of a fighting 3-3 draw with Juventus. Sassuolo found themselves 0-2 down early on but clawed their way back to share the spoils with Maurizio Sarri's league leaders.

CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction: CAG vs SAS Dream11 team news

Cagliari: Cagliari continue to be without star midfielder Radja Nainggolan, as the Belgian is struggling with a calf injury. The 32-year-old is joined on the treatment table by Luca Pellegrini, Christian Oliva and Leonardo Pavoletti. Artur Ionita will miss the game as well as he serves a one-match suspension for accumulating 5 yellow cards.

Sassuolo: Sassuolo will miss a trio of players due to the 5 yellow card suspension rule, as Domenico Berardi, Mehdi Bourabia and skipper Francesco Magnanelli all are ruled out of the game. Pedro Obiang also faces a race against time to be fit for the weekend.

CAG vs SAS Dream11 team: CAG vs SAS playing 11

Cagliari: Cragno; Klavan, Pisacane, Carboni; Farago, Nandez, Rog, Cigarini, Lykogiannis; Simeone, Pedro

Cragno; Klavan, Pisacane, Carboni; Farago, Nandez, Rog, Cigarini, Lykogiannis; Simeone, Pedro Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Peluso; Obiang, Locatelli; Traore, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo

CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction: CAG vs SAS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Andrea Consigli

Andrea Consigli Defenders: Ragnar Klavan, Vlad Chiricheș, Mert Muldur, Gianmarco Ferrari

Ragnar Klavan, Vlad Chiricheș, Mert Muldur, Gianmarco Ferrari Midfielders: Marko Rog, Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic

Marko Rog, Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic Forward: Joao Pedro (VC), Giovanni Simeone, Francesco Caputo (C)

CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction: CAG vs SAS Dream11 top picks

Cagliari: Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone, Ragnar Klavan

Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone, Ragnar Klavan Sassuolo: Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic, Francesco Caputo

CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction

According to our CAG vs SAS match prediction, Sassuolo are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The CAG vs SAS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The CAG vs SAS Dream11 team selection and CAG vs SAS Dream11 match prediction do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/cagliaricalcio, instagram/sassuolocalcio