Cagliari Vs Juventus Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Preview

Recently crowned Serie A champions Juventus will take on Cagliari on Matchday 37 in Serie A. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (Thursday according to IST). Here is the Cagliari vs Juventus prediction, preview, head-to-head stats, Cagliari vs Juventus team news and live stream details.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Juventus title with his kids

Cagliari vs Juventus prediction: Cagliari vs Juventus live stream

The Serie A broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Cagliari vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV App. Here are the other Cagliari vs Juventus live stream details:

Venue: Sardegna Arena

Cagliari vs Juventus live stream date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (Thursday according to IST)

Cagliari vs Juventus live stream time: 1.15 am IST

Also Read | Juventus defender Danilo slams FIFA for Cristiano Ronaldo's three-league milestone tweet

Cagliari vs Juventus prediction and preview

The Italian Champions were 🔙 at it on the training field 💪



➡️https://t.co/OLRCXgIGrD pic.twitter.com/4ha5FjkZBE — JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfcen) July 28, 2020

Juventus clinched the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row after defeating Sampdoria on Matchday 35. Maurizio Sarri's men have bagged 83 points this season, with two games yet to be played. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer for the Old Lady, netting 31 times so far. Meanwhile, Cagliari occupy 14th place on the Serie A table, with 42 points in 36 games. Cagliari were defeated 1-0 by Udinese in their previous game.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates Juventus' Serie A triumph to club's COVID-19 affected fans

Cagliari vs Juventus prediction: Cagliari vs Juventus team news

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to miss out on the clash against Cagliari due to a muscle injury. Apart from the Argentine, Douglas Costa will also be on the sidelines, along with Danilo, Sami Khedira, Georgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio. Meanwhile, none of Sarri's men is suspended for the fixture.

Cagliari will be without the services of Nahitan Nandez due to suspension. He is likely to be replaced by Paolo Farago in the starting line-up. Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Cigarini, Luca Pellegrini and Radja Nainggolan are set to miss out of the fixture due to their respective injuries.

Cagliari vs Juventus prediction: Cagliari vs Juventus h2h

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have an advantage in the Cagliari vs Juventus h2h stats over the past five fixtures. The Turin-based outfit have won every game over the recent five fixtures. In the previous game between Juventus and Cagliari in January this year, Sarri's men emerged victorious, scoring four, while conceding none.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo 'fake, looks like Ken doll from Barbie': Papu Gomez slams Juventus star

Cagliari vs Juventus prediction

Citing recent run of form and the Cagliari vs Juventus h2h stats, the Serie A champions are the favourites in this game.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter