Cagliari Vs Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Following a scintillating victory against Torino to maintain their lead at the top of the Serie A, AC Milan will square off against Cagliari. The match will be played on Monday, January 18, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Cagliari vs Milan live stream details, prediction, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Cagliari vs Milan live? Cagliari vs Milan live stream

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2. The Cagliari vs Milan live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Cagliari vs Milan live:

Venue: Sardegna Arena

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Cagliari vs Milan prediction and preview

AC Milan arrive into the game following a splendid victory against Torino. Rafael Leao and Franck Kessie netted a goal each to maintain the San Siro outfit's firm hold at the top. Apart from the defeat against defending Serie A champions Juventus, AC Milan are yet to lose against any other side this season. On the other hand, Cagliari have struggled for fine form this season and were defeated by Fiorentina in their previous Serie A clash.

Cagliari vs Milan team news

Cagliari face a daunting task when they take on the league leaders with an injury-plagued squad. Andrea Carboni and Marko Rog are set to sit out on the sidelines for the Milan clash. Besides, the likes of Paolo Farago and Zito Luvumbo are likely absentees while Nahitan Nandez is suspended.

Stefano Pioli will be without some key players on Monday. Ante Rebic is yet to get back to complete fitness, while Hakan Calhanoglu also misses out. Moreover, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez will miss out for the clash while Rafael Leao faces suspension.

Cagliari vs Milan probable XI

Cagliari: Alession Cragno, Gabriele Zappa, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukoewicz, Charalambos Lykogiannis, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Gaston Pereiro, Joao Pedro, Riccardo Sottil, Giovanni Simeone

AC Milan: Gianluigo Donnarumma, Diogo Dalot, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davude Calabria, Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali, Samuel Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Jens Petter Hauge, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serie A standings update

AC Milan currently lead the Serie A charts jointly with Inter Milan after having racked up 40 points in 17 games. However, Inter have played a game more. On the other hand, Cagliari sit 17th in the Serie A standings and fear relegation. With no victories in the previous 10 Serie A games, Cagliari have bagged 14 points in 17 games.

Cagliari vs Milan prediction

Considering the recent run of form, AC Milan are the clear favourites to win the game, with a predicted 3-0 scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 1005 accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: AC Milan Twitter