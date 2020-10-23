Calvert-Lewin Is EIGHTY TIMES Worth More Than What Everton Paid For Him In 2016

Premier League top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin has come a long way since he joined Everton from Sheffield United in 2016. The English striker has become an integral member of the Toffees squad under Carlo Ancelotti as he continues to carve a name for himself among the top strikers in the Premier League.

Four years ago, Everton paid £1.5 million to sign Calvert-Lewin, which is an absolute bargain in hindsight considering how much his value has risen in 2020. The Calvert-Lewin transfer value is estimated at £36 million by Transfermarkt. However, Everton reportedly value him at much more.

During the summer, Manchester United were rumoured to have an interest in signing the striker. The Red Devils were forced to look at other targets after the Merseyside club put an £80m price tag on their asset. Man United instead signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

Also Read | Calvert-Lewin Leads Trio Of 1st-time England Scorers V Wales

David Unsworth talks Calvert-Lewin value for the Toffees

Discussing Dominic Calvert Lewin's stellar rise in the Premier League, Everton's head of the academy, David Unsworth, revealed the club did not pay anything close to the £1.5 million transfer fee to sign the player. Unsworth, who is himself a former Everton player told Sky Sports: "I won't say the exact fee but it was a lot less than what was quoted. I still smile when I think about how we managed to prise him away."

"It was all about timing and Sheffield United were in League One and had just got a new manager. Dominic wasn't going to play a big part in trying to get them out of League One. Chris Wilder decided to go down the experience route and has proven to be very successful."

Also Read | Calvert-Lewin Goals: Scores Second Hat-trick Of The Season As Everton Hammer West Ham: Watch

David Unsworth further elaborated how patience with Calvert-Lewin's development is paying dividends for the club. Unsworth, who previously worked as a coach at Sheffield United, said the striker caught his eye as a 16-year-old at Sheffield. Since joining Everton, the English starlet was shipped out on two separate loan spells - at Stalybridge Celtic and Northampton Town - where his development was closely monitored by Unsworth and others at Everton.

"It was a fantastic signing for us, and he is now producing the sorts of displays and playing as well as we could ever have imagined when he was a young player. He's outstanding and has been a brilliant signing for us," he added.

Also Read | Arsenal, Roma Open Europa League With Comeback Wins

Dominic Calvert Lewin's transfer value will receive a massive bump if he continues his scoring streak for Everton. Known for his dominant aerial ability and incredible leap, Dominic Calvert Lewin has scored seven times already in the Premier League, including a hat-trick against West Bromwich Albion last month. The 23-year-old has netted in all five matches, helping the Toffees maintain their unbeaten start to their league campaign. Last week, the striker scored a fantastic rising header against defending champions Liverpool to rescue a point for his side. The striker has scored 10 goals in seven games in all competitions.

Also Read | Ancelotti: Calvert-Lewin's 'condition And Attitude' Can Trouble Liverpool

(Image Credits: Dominic Calvert Lewin Instagram)