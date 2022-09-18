Camavinga, Gavi, Bellingham Shortlisted For Golden Boy 2022 Award; Check Full List

The list of 40 young superstars for the Golden Boy award for 2022 has been released on September 18. The greatest young player in European football is chosen by journalists through this award. To be eligible for his honour, all nominees must be younger than 21.

The award's inaugural winner was the former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael van Der Vaart in 2003. The most recent champion was Pedri, a rising star from Barcelona, who won in 2021, has also made the cut for this year's list.

Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are just a few examples of past winners of the Golden Boy award.

40 nominees for the Golden Boy Award