Camavinga, Gavi, Bellingham Shortlisted For Golden Boy 2022 Award; Check Full List

Golden Boy 2022: The greatest young player in European football is chosen by journalists through this. To be eligible, all nominees must be younger than 21.

Golden Boy 2022

The list of 40 young superstars for the Golden Boy award for 2022 has been released on September 18. The greatest young player in European football is chosen by journalists through this award. To be eligible for his honour, all nominees must be younger than 21.

The award's inaugural winner was the former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael van Der Vaart in 2003. The most recent champion was Pedri, a rising star from Barcelona, who won in 2021, has also made the cut for this year's list.

Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are just a few examples of past winners of the Golden Boy award.

40 nominees for the Golden Boy Award

Eduardo Camavinga 

  Real Madrid
Gavi  Barcelona

Jude Bellingham 

Borussia Dortmund

Anthony Elanga 

Manchester United

Ansu Fati 

Barcelona

Pedri 

Barcelona

Karim Adeyemi 

RB Salzburg

Martin Baturina

Dinamo Zagreb

Alejandro Balde 

Barcelona

Brian Brobbey 

Ajax

Matteo Cancellieri 

Hellas Verona

Harvey Elliott 

Liverpool

Sebastiano Esposito 

Anderlecht

Fabio Carvalho 

Liverpool

Fabio Silva

Anderlecht

Degnand Gnonto 

Zurich

Ryan Gravenberch 

Bayern Munich

Josko Gvardiol 

RB Leipzig

Henrique Araujo 

Benfica

Piero Hincapie 

Bayer Leverkusen

Rasmus Hojlund 

Atalanta

Ansgar Knauff 

Eintracht Frankfurt

Castello Lukeba 

Lyon

Marquinhos 

Arsenal

Fabio Miretti 

Juventus

Yunus Musah 

Valencia

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

Nico Gonzalez 

Valencia

Nuno Mendes 

PSG

Yeremi Pino 

Villarreal

Gio Reyna 

Borussia Dortmund

Giorgio Scalvini 

Atalanta

Benjamin Sesko 

RB Salzburg

Jan Thielmann 

FC Koln

Destiny Udogie 

Udinese (on-loan from Tottenham)

Nicola Zalewski 

 Roma

Mathys Tel 

Bayern Munich

Kiliann Eric Sildillia 

SC Freiburg

Xavier Simons 

PSV

Luka Sucic 

RB Salzburg
