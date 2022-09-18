Camavinga, Gavi, Bellingham Shortlisted For Golden Boy 2022 Award; Check Full List

Quick links:
The list of 40 young superstars for the Golden Boy award for 2022 has been released on September 18. The greatest young player in European football is chosen by journalists through this award. To be eligible for his honour, all nominees must be younger than 21.
The award's inaugural winner was the former Real Madrid and Netherlands midfielder Rafael van Der Vaart in 2003. The most recent champion was Pedri, a rising star from Barcelona, who won in 2021, has also made the cut for this year's list.
Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland are just a few examples of past winners of the Golden Boy award.
|
Eduardo Camavinga
|Real Madrid
|Gavi
|Barcelona
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Manchester United
|
Ansu Fati
|
Barcelona
|
Pedri
|
Barcelona
|
Karim Adeyemi
|
RB Salzburg
|
Martin Baturina
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
Alejandro Balde
|
Barcelona
|
Brian Brobbey
|
Ajax
|
Matteo Cancellieri
|
Hellas Verona
|
Harvey Elliott
|
Liverpool
|
Sebastiano Esposito
|
Anderlecht
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Liverpool
|
Fabio Silva
|
Anderlecht
|
Degnand Gnonto
|
Zurich
|
Ryan Gravenberch
|
Bayern Munich
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
RB Leipzig
|
Henrique Araujo
|
Benfica
|
Piero Hincapie
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Atalanta
|
Ansgar Knauff
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
Castello Lukeba
|
Lyon
|
Marquinhos
|
Arsenal
|
Fabio Miretti
|
Juventus
|
Yunus Musah
|
Valencia
|
Jamal Musiala
|
Bayern Munich
|
Nico Gonzalez
|
Valencia
|
Nuno Mendes
|
PSG
|
Yeremi Pino
|
Villarreal
|
Gio Reyna
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Giorgio Scalvini
|
Atalanta
|
Benjamin Sesko
|
RB Salzburg
|
Jan Thielmann
|
FC Koln
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Udinese (on-loan from Tottenham)
|
Nicola Zalewski
|
Roma
|
Mathys Tel
|
Bayern Munich
|
Kiliann Eric Sildillia
|
SC Freiburg
|
Xavier Simons
|
PSV
|
Luka Sucic
|
RB Salzburg