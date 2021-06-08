Cameroon vs Nigeria prediction, team news and live stream details

Cameroon will play Nigeria in an international friendly at Stadion Wiener Neustadt, Austria on Tuesday, June 8 at 6:00 PM local time [Tuesday, June 8 at 9:30 PM IST]. This is a preparatory game played by the two teams before the Africa Cup of Nations and the world cup qualifying campaign which is set to resume later this year. Here is a look at Cameroon vs Nigeria team news, stream details, h2h record and Cameroon vs Nigeria prediction.

Cameroon vs Nigeria: Match preview

Cameroon will be coming into this match as a confident unit after they managed to edge past the Nigerian team with a 1-0 win on Friday. Fulham's Zambo Anguissa scored the only goal of the match and that was enough to get the win for the Cameronian side. Antonio Conceicao's men did not have a great run prior to the game on Friday and have lost 3 of their last 5 games. A victory against Nigeria would be a big boost for them, as this would be the perfect way to start preparing for the long competitive season of international football ahead.

Nigeria are a great team and they have some great names on their national side, but the squad has a lot of injury problems coming into the game against Cameroon. After losing out to their rivals on Friday, Nigeria would be hoping that players like Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi step up and help the Nigerians get past Cameroon. Before the loss on Friday, Nigeria were unbeaten in their last 5 games and they will be looking to get the better of their African rivals this time.

Cameroon vs Nigeria team news

Ambroise Bitolo is out injured after he suffered a ligament injury in February. Cameroon may start Bayern Munich star Eric Choupo Moting in this fixture as they will need his goal-scoring abilities to overcome the Nigerian team.

Nigeria have three major injury problems and will be taking the field without Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Villarreal player Samuel Chukwueze. Nigeria still have some great players like Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi who can do some damage against the Cameronians

Cameroon vs Nigeria h2h record

Before the loss on Friday, Nigeria were unbeaten against Cameroon in the 6 games that these two teams met. The Nigerians hold the better record in this encounter as they have won 12 out of the 24 games and have only lost 5 times to their African rivals.

October 11, 2015: Nigeria 3 vs Cameroon 0

September 1, 2017: Nigeria 4 vs Cameroon 0

September 4, 2017: Nigeria 1 vs Cameroon 1

July 6, 2019: Nigeria 3 vs Cameroon 2

June 4, 2021: Nigeria 0 vs Cameroon 1

Cameroon vs Nigeria prediction

Nigeria have a talented squad with players like Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi playing for them. They will be hoping to seek revenge after the loss on Friday. We predict a 2-0 win for Nigeria considering the talent and the squad they have.

Cameroon vs Nigeria live stream: Where to watch Cameroon vs Nigeria

The match will be available in the UK on Sky Sports. African Users can watch the match on super sports. There will no live streams or telecasts for the game in India. Live scores and updates about the game are available on the official social media handles of the team

Picture Credits: Mr Choupo/Instagram, Super Eagles/Twitter