Can Barcelona Still Qualify For UEFA Champions League Round Of 16? Scenarios Explained

After four games in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, La Liga giants Barcelona find themselves in a precarious position as they are on the verge of elimination. There is a huge possibility that even if Xavi's side were to win their remaining two games in the group, they would still be knocked out. With that in mind, here is a look at what Barcelona needs to qualify for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Can Barcelona still qualify for Champions League Round of 16?

Despite managing just one win from their four group stage games so far, Barcelona still has a glimmer of hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 stages. However for that to happen, they would need a huge favour from Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan.

As things stand in Group C of the UCL, the Catalan giants are currently in third place with just four points, three points behind Inter and eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who have already booked their place in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen is currently last in the group and has no chance of progressing further in the competition, having failed to register a point so far.

If Xavi's side is to progress to the next stage in the competition, they would not only need to win both their remaining games but will also need to hope that Inter Milan draws or lose their remaining two matches. A win for Inter against either Viktoria Plzen or Bayern Munich would mean that Barcelona has no chance of making it to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 stages.

After having a look at the qualification scenario for Barcelona, below is a look at the remaining two games for both the Catalan giants and Inter: