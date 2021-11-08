Can David Moyes-led West Ham United Be Considered Premier League Title Contenders?

In a sensational match, West Ham United managed to overcome a feisty Liverpool side 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. David Moyes' side carry on their stunning season as they continue to challenge the 'top six' of the league. The win over Liverpool puts them in third, three points on first-placed Chelsea, level on points with Manchester City and a point ahead of the Reds.

Prior to the match against West Ham, no one had defeated Liverpool in 25 games and seven months, but David Moyes' boys had different plans. Much like they have been throughout this season and last, the Hammers do not care about who they come up against. Showing grit and radiating positivity every time they take the field, this side has the makes of challenging for a lot more than they might have planned for at the beginning of the season.

So far this season, the Hammers have managed to knock out Manchester United and their neighbours Manchester City from the EFL Cup defeated Tottenham and Leicester City in the league and lost just two games so far. While thinking of the Premier League title might be a little farfetched as of now, there is no harm in dreaming of it after all more unlikely things have happened like Leicester winning the league.

After the game, Moyes was also questioned by the BBC if his team could challenge for the Premier League, to which he responded by saying: "I want to be really positive all the time, I would like to say that is what we can do. I don’t see that at the moment. We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points (last season) so why can we not be there? We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment."

West Ham vs Liverpool Match Recap

West Ham United got off to a quick start in their Premier League clash with Liverpool, after just four minutes since the first whistle blew, Alisson was unable to deal with a tricky corner from Pablo Fornals who was looking for the head of Angelo Ogbonna, but the ball hit the gloves of the Brazilian shot-stopper and crept into the net handing West Ham the lead. The Reds did well after that as they went attack after attack and dominated possession. In the 40th minute, they were awarded a free-kick about 23 yards out, and Trent Alexander-Arnold dispatched it brilliantly after Mohammad Salah set it up to level the scores.

In the second half, both teams went close with the Hammers hitting the post and Liverpool's Sadio Mane hitting an easy chance straight at the keeper. In the 67th minute, Fornals ran on to a Jared Bowen pass and did well to finish as West Ham took the lead. And just six minutes later, Bowen turned provider again, this time to Kurt Zouma who headed in the corner to double the Hammers' lead. Divock Origi pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute but it was not enough as West Ham held on for a famous victory.

Image: @WestHam/Twitter