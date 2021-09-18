Can Manchester City Break This Premier League Record Vs Southampton Today? Check Details

After recording three consecutive victories over Norwich City, Arsenal and Leicester City, Manchester City is now eying to break a major Premier League record against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Sitting fifth on the Premier League table, if Manchester City manages to triumph by another five-goal margin against the Saints, it will successfully become the first team to register four consecutive home victories in Premier League history.

Pep Guardiola's side had thrashed Norwich and Arsenal by 5-0 scorelines at the Etihad earlier this season. By their possible win against Southhampton on Saturday, Manchester City will become the first team since Everton to achieve the remarkable feat. It was Aston Villa that had etched its names in the history books with that record in 1899 for the first time.

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City fastest to reach 50 wins

Earlier this season, the Manchester-based club become the fastest English team to register 50 UEFA Champions League win after it registered a win over RB Leipzig. Manchester City had achieved the feat after playing 91 matches. On the other hand, Spanish giants Real Madrid completed 50 wins in 88 matches, the record which stands till date having achieved it in 2003. As per the Premier League records, City's 50 wins in 91 matches is quicker than Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. Manchester City and RB Leipzig are placed in Group A, which also contains PSG and Club Brugge.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has courted controversy after he invited more people to come to the team's next match against Southampton. The citizens had an attendance of 38,062 to watch Man City's 6-3 win over RB Leipzig on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. City's Etihad Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats.

While speaking during his pre-match press conference, Pep said, "I am not going to apologise for what I said. What I said was we need the support. It doesn't matter how many people come, but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support. Always I've said, guys if you want to join us, I will be incredibly happy because I know how difficult it will be. I prefer to be with my people than without my people. But if they don't come for any reason it's perfect."

