Canada ready for ‘energetic stadium’ in Women’s World Cup showdown with co-host Australia

The last time Canada played a high-stakes international match, for the 2020 Olympic gold medal, it was in an eerily empty stadium. On Monday night, in a pivotal Women’s World Cup match against tournament co-host Australia, Canada is expecting a very different environment –- a stadium full of the opposing team’s fans.

Canada veteran Sophie Schmidt described her mental preparation for the crucial match against Australia as “very different” from the Tokyo Olympics, where pandemic restrictions kept fans away.

“There were no fans in that tournament, but we have a squad that’s full of experience,” Schmidt said. “We’ve faced it all, so we’re prepared in that regard, and I think we’re looking forward to a very energetic stadium.”

The Canadians must win or play to a draw to secure their place in the knockout stage. They’re playing a Matildas’ team that needs a win to guarantee a place in the next round. Building on their confidence from a 2-1 comeback victory over Ireland, Canada enters the Melbourne match prepared to face the overwhelming noise of Matildas fans.

“Each game there have been more fans for the opposing team, so I think we’re kind of used to that now,” Canada midfielder Julia Grosso said. “It makes it more exciting, if anything, being the away team.”

Canada coach Bev Priestman recognized the strong Irish presence in the last match and described it as “a rehearsal for what (they’re) going to go into in the Australia game.”

Hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup provided Canada with firsthand experience of the advantages that come with being a tournament host.

“You’re always going to have the crowd on your side, but I think there’s also a lot of pressure that comes with hosting a home World Cup,” said Jessie Fleming, who played in the 2015 tournament. “They’ve got a lot of eyes on them and a lot of expectations.”

If Canada ousts Australia, this will be the first Women’s World Cup without the host-country team in the knockout rounds. Co-host New Zealand was eliminated Sunday.

Canada opened this Women’s World Cup with a draw against Nigeria in Melbourne before overcoming an early Ireland goal in its second group match in Perth on Australia’s west coast. Canada and Nigeria currently are tied with four points apiece atop Group B. Australia has three points.

Nigeria and Ireland play in Brisbane on Monday, with kickoff at the same time as Canada-Australia.

“Every team that’s been in this group is a formidable opponent,” Canada forward Cloé Lacasse said. “So to come out on top of this group, it’s going to be a very strong footing going forward.”