Canberra United Vs Sydney Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Live

Canberra United FC will square off against Sydney FC at the Viking Park on Friday, March 26. The W-League encounter between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 5:35 PM local time (12:05 PM IST). Here's a look at the Canberra United vs Sydney team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Canberra United vs Sydney preview

Canberra United are currently fourth in the W-League standings, with six wins, two draws and three defeats from their 11 league games. After having suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Adelaide United in February, Vicki Linton's men have racked up 10 points out of a possible 12. In their last league game, Canberra United bet the Newcastle Jets 1-0 to extend their winning streak to three games. United will now be hopeful of continuing their positive run when they face Sydney on Friday as they remain in contention for the final series.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, are at the summit of the W-League standings, two points clear of Brisbane Roar in second place. Ante Juric's men have won eight and lost just two games all season. Although Sydney did suffer a 2-0 defeat against Adelaide United on March 6, they are still in control of the title race. A win against Canberra on Friday could potentially seal the Premiership for Sydney FC, depending on the results from the games at the weekend.

Canberra United vs Sydney team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no major injury concerns heading into this game and likely to field their strongest starting line-ups on Friday.

Predicted starting line-up for Canberra United FC: Sally James, Kendall Fletcher, Rachael Goldstein, Lauren Keir, Isabella Foletta, Hayley Taylor Young, Demi Koulizakis, Paige Satchell, Grace Maher, Michelle Heyman, Nickoletta Flannery.

Predicted starting line-up for Sydney FC: Jada Matthiessen Whyman, Natalie Tobin, Charlize Rule, Ellie brush, Angelique Hristodoulou, Princess Ibini Isei, Teresa Polias, Mackenzie Hawkesbury, Rachel lowe, Cortnee vine, Remy Siemsen.

Canberra United vs Sydney prediction

Given that Sydney have the best defensive record in the league and have conceded just 10 goals all season, their rearguard will keen to keep a clean sheet in their penultimate game of the season.

W-League live: How to watch Canberra United vs Sydney live?

There will be no official live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Canberra United vs Sydney live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

