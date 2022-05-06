'Can't Be True': Lionel Messi's Reaction To Real Madrid's UCL Triumph Over Manchester City

Former Manchester City veteran Sergio Aguero has revealed how Argentine striker Lionel Messi responded after learning of Real Madrid's remarkable comeback to win the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday. After learning of Madrid's heroics in the Champions League second leg, Messi reportedly urged Aguero to stop kidding around because he couldn't believe what had transpired during the match. Messi, who spent the majority of his illustrious career with Barcelona and was a rival to Real Madrid, reportedly told Aguero to "stop joking."

Talking about Messi's reaction, Aguero said the Paris Saint-Germain striker texted him to say, "That can't be true." Aguero revealed Messi's reaction during a live-streaming session on Twitch. Here's what Aguero, Messi's Argentina teammate, said about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Meanwhile, Madrid's incredible comeback to upset City on aggregate astonished everyone, not just Messi. After Madrid's heroics at the Bernabeu Stadium, the entire football world was on its feet. The Spanish club's consistent performance in European events was lauded by the community. Here are some of the reactions that went viral after the Wednesday game.

Real Madrid, the most successful team in Champions League history, will lock horns with Liverpool in the final of the competition on May 29. The La Liga champions have already won a record 13 Champions League titles and will be hoping to add another one to their illustrious cabinet. The last time Madrid won the Champions League was back in 2018 when the side defeated Liverpool in the final.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

As far as Wednesday's match is concerned, Real Madrid dominated Manchester City 3-1 to deny them a place in the Champions League final. In the match, City lost a 1-0 first-leg advantage to Madrid thanks to three last-minute goals from Rodrygo and Karim Benzema, who not only reclaimed the aggregate advantage but also clinched victory for Los Blancos.

City's Riyad Mahrez scored the game's first goal in the 73rd minute, helping his team to widen their lead by 5-3. While City appeared to be the favourites to win, Madrid fought back and scored three goals in a row to overturn the lead in their favour, making it 6-5. The goals came in the final minutes of the game, with Rodrygo registering a brace in the 90th and 91st minutes and Benzema scoring one via penalty in the 95th minute.

