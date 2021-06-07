Captain America Trends On Twitter As Pulisic Guides USMNT To CONCACAF Nations League Title

The U.S. men's national team took down rivals Mexico 3-2 in the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final as Christian Pulisic buried a 114th-minute penalty before Ethan Horvath saved a spot-kick at the other end in the 120th minute to earn the U.S.A their first trophy since the 2017 Gold Cup. Pulisic stepped up to the penalty spot with seemingly everything on the line in the 114th minute after having drawn the foul and the 22-year-old Champions League winner buried his penalty into the top corner. The young Chelsea forward was then hailed as 'Captain America' on Twitter.

USA vs Mexico: Christian Pulisic winner vs Mexico crowns USMNT as CONCACAF Nations League champions

Jesus Corona put Mexico ahead 63 seconds in at the Empower Field in Denver, after a sloppy giveaway by Weston McKenzie. Gio Reyna then brought the USA back on level terms in the 27th minute with his third international goal, however, the hosts were lucky to head into the break with the scores tied at 1-1. The match halted for about three minutes during second-half stoppage time because of discriminatory chants in the stadium.

Diego Lainez then gave Mexico the lead again in the 79th minute before McKennie made it 2-2 three minutes later. The game went into extra time and in the 108th minute, Pulisic was brought down by Carlos Salcedo in the penalty area. Following a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was awarded and Pulisic, who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea last month, sent the ball to the upper corner past the left arm of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for his 16th international goal.

With the USA leading 3-2, there was more drama in the 120th minute when Mexico earned a penalty of their own following a handball in the box. USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, though, made himself the hero, stuffing Andres Guardado to seal the win for the USA.

🏆 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🏆



What a game! What a night! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2x8Ubj2FZq — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021

CONCACAF Nations League champions: Christian Pulisic hailed as 'Captain America' on Twitter

USMNT and Chelsea fans were quick to react to Pulisic's winning penalty against Mexico. The 22-year-old forward was hailed as 'Captain America' for guiding the USA to their first trophy since the 2017 Gold Cup. On Twitter, one wrote, "Christian Pulisic is the real-life Captain America" while another added, "Captain America for the win. Pulisic is seriously the man for the US".

Captain America buries a beauty for the W! 🎉🏆🎊🥇 #USAvMEX https://t.co/TTyYbjO4CO — Tomo (@ODTom2020) June 7, 2021

The USMNT also made history by winning the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League. The victory was even sweeter for the USA as it came against fierce rivals Mexico.

Image Credits - USMNT Instagram