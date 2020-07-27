CAR Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Live

Cardiff City will face Fulham in the semi-finals of EFL Championship 2019-20. Cardiff City will host Fulham in the first leg of the fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium. Cardiff City won 3-0 against Hull City in their previous clash. Fulham faced Wigan Athletic in their previous clash which ended in a draw. The second leg will be played on Friday, July 31.

The CAR vs FUL live match will commence on Monday, July 27 (Tuesday, July 28, 12:15 AM IST). Fans can play the CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction, CAR vs FUL top picks and CAR vs FUL Dream11 team.

CAR vs FUL live: CAR vs FUL Dream11 team

CAR vs FUL live: CAR vs FUL match prediction and top picks

Lee Tomlin (Captain) Junior Hoilett (Vice-captain) Robert Glatzel Aleksander Mitrovic Tom Cairney Ivan Cavaleiro

CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Full squads

CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Cardiff City (CAR) squad

Alex Smithies, Neil Etheridge, Curtis Nelson, Greg Cunningham, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Aden Flint, Jazz Richards, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Gavin Whyte, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Callum Paterson, Leandro Bacuna, Robert Glatzel, Isaac Vassell, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lee Tomlin, Josh Murphy, Danny Ward, Junior

CAR vs FUL Dream11 Prediction: Fulham (FUL) squad

Magnus Norman, Marcus Bettinelli, Jordan Archer, Marek Rodak, Marlon Fossey, Steven Sessegnon, Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan, Maxime Le Marchand, Alfie Mawson, Cyrus Christie, Tim Ream, Michael Hector, Tyrese Francois, Matt O’Riley, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Luca De La Torre, Stefan Johansen, Bobby Reid, Tom Cairney, Ivan Cavaleiro, Josh Onomah, Harry Arter, Harrison Reed, Anthony Knockaert, Jay Stansfield, Aboubakar Kamara, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sylvester Jasper

CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction: CAR vs FUL playing 11

Cardiff City : Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel

: Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel Fulham: Marek Rodak, Tim Ream, Joe Bryan, Cyrus Christie, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Harry Arter, Josh Onomah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Anthony Knockaert, Sylvester Jasper

CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction

Our CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction is that Fulham will win this game.

Note: The CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction and CAR vs FUL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAR vs FUL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Cardiff City/Instagram)