Carabao Cup: Arsenal Vs Liverpool Semi-final Match Postponed Due To Surge In COVID Cases

Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg clash against Arsenal on Thursday has been postponed after the EFL accepted Liverpool's request to postpone the game following the further outbreak of COVID cases in their squad.

Liverpool have had to deal with several COVID-enforced absences in recent times and now the club's training ground has been shut down in an attempt to stop the further spread of the virus and thus the Arsenal vs Liverpool game too had been postponed.

"We are disappointed to confirm that our Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool on Thursday 6 January has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Liverpool squad and staff. As a result of the postponement, the order of the matches has been changed. The first of the two legs will now be played at Anfield on 13 January at 7.45 pm. The return leg will now be at Emirates Stadium on Thursday 20 January at 7.45 pm." a statement from Arsenal football club read.

Arsenal vs Liverpool postponed: Liverpool thank Arsenal and EFL for their understanding

Liverpool thanked the EFL and Arsenal for agreeing to a postponement of the game. "The club’s submission to have the fixture rescheduled has been approved by the EFL due to the increasing number of suspected positive COVID-19 cases among players and staff. Liverpool Football Club would like to place on record its thanks to the EFL and Arsenal for their understanding, as well as supporters of both clubs, as we continue to navigate through this challenging period," the club said.

(Image: Twitter/ LFC/ Arsenal)