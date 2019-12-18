Carabao Cup: Oxford United Vs Man City Live Streaming Details, Updates

Manchester City will be expected to comfortably brush aside Oxford United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 18, 2019. Pep Guardiola can hand some much-needed game time to a host of City youngsters - Phil Foden, Eric Garcia and Jose Tasende in the clash against Oxford United. Here is our take on both the teams along with the live streaming details for the Carabao Cup clash between Manchester City and Oxford United. Can the Citizens make the final once again this season?

Pep Guardiola confirms Mikel Arteta is in talks with Arsenal board of directors

Mikel is travelling to Oxford with us tomorrow.



We were so smart to pick him up and the other clubs missed it. He's an incredible person, good manager. Work ethic. That's why he is what he is.



He's talking with Arsenal so I don't know.

Carabao Cup: Oxford United vs Manchester City live streaming

No television channel across India will broadcast the 2019-20 season of the Carabao Cup. But the Carabao Cup official website lists Viacom18 and JioTV as the official streaming partners for this season. Football fans can also stream the match live on JioTV. But if you do not use that service provider, Viacom18 is your only other option. The Carabao Cup is also telecasted on channels such as MTV or Vh1 at times. The Oxford United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match will go live at 01:15 am (IST) on December 18, 2019.

