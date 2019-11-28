Cardiff Met Manager's Son Delivers Inspiring Team Talk After Dad's Cardiac Arrest: Watch

Cardiff Met FC boss Christian Edwards suffered a heart attack last week. The former Wales and Swansea City defender Edwards was hospitalised after the heart attack the club confirmed. It was, therefore, a difficult week for the Cardiff Met Football Club.

Cardiff Met did register a 2-1 win over Cefn Druids in their first game since their manager's hospitalisation. However, manager Christian Edwards' son Isaac had a few words regarding the club's narrow win in the Welsh Premier League. Christian Edwards' son Isaac held the team talk after Cardiff Met's 2-1 win over Cefn Druids, equipped with a whiteboard drawn with tactics and magnets.

Watch: Cardiff Met manager Christian Edwards' son Isaac inspires team talk after Christian Edwards' hospitalisation

With manager Christian Edwards absent from today’s game, son Isaac took the post match team talk 👀 #twoofakind pic.twitter.com/tAFxxiQyuQ — Cardiff Met Uni FC (@CardiffMetFC) November 23, 2019

Isaac Edwards started by slapping the whiteboard laden with tactics and magnets exclaiming, "It's not good enough!". His move brought the whiteboard crashing down as the Cardiff Met players erupted in laughter. The narrow win over Cefn Druids was a fitting end to a traumatic week for Cardiff Met.

Cardiff Met FC are sending our best wishes to our manager Christian who last night suffered a suspected heart attack at training, we can confirm he is okay and under observation. We would like to thank you for your kind words and messages. — Cardiff Met Uni FC (@CardiffMetFC) November 22, 2019

Interestingly, Cardiff Met Football Club became the first British University men’s team to play in European competition this summer when they made the preliminary round of the Europa League. Christian Edwards also lead the side to win promotion through four levels of the Welsh football system to their current spot in the Welsh Premier League. The team's feat was a testament to the work Cardiff Met manager Christian Edwards has done at the club. A number of rival teams proceeded to wish a speedy recovery to the Cardiff Met manager after news of his cardiac arrest broke out.

