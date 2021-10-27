Carli Lloyd Walks Off Pitch In Tears After Final USWNT Match, Fans Pay Tribute: Watch

United States Women's team soccer star Carli Lloyd brought an emotional end to her decorated career on Wednesday as she walked off the pitch holding back her tears. Carli Llyod's final game was the friendly United States vs South Korea match in which the United States women's team won 6-0 giving her a perfect sendoff.

Carli Llyod retirement speech during the United States vs South Korea match

Following the substitution, the crowd gave Lloyd a standing ovation. The 39-year-old held back her tears as she looked around the pitch and gave a hug to every teammate insight and removed her jersey to show another jersey with the name of her husband, Brian Hollins.

While addressing the Minnesota crowd Carli Lloyd in her final speech said, "Those 34 years playing this beautiful game, it has been an honor. I have been absolutely grateful every time I stepped out on this field and I hope you know I gave it everything I had for every single one of you. I will never forget this moment. I will never forget this city, Minnesota, this stadium, the atmosphere, the people."

Fans react to Carli Lloyd retirement

Thanks for the thrills and all the memories Carli. I think I must have watched every game that was ever televised. Now go and experience all the things you have put on hold. We all love you and will miss you. You are the GOAT… — Peggy Minor (@pegminor) October 27, 2021

The greatest! Thank your for all the memories 👏👏 — Prajjwal (@prajjwalpanday) October 27, 2021

One of the best mic drops I’ve ever seen— Thank you Carli! 🇺🇸 ⚽️ — Ben Ulland (@AgentUlland) October 27, 2021

Carli Llyod stats

Carli Lloyd retirement comes after an impeccable goal scoring record of 134 goals ranking third in the all-time time list behind Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach. Carli Lloyd is the second-most capped player with 315 caps to her name. Another impressive Carli Llyod statistic is the 64 assists which are the fifth most in the United States Women's football history, making her the fourth-most goal contribution for the USWNT behind Wambach, Hamm, and Kristine Lilly.

Carli Lloyd will retire with two Women's World Cup titles, two Olympic gold medals, an Olympic bronze medal, two CONCACAF Women's Championships, a FIFA Women's World Cup Golden Ball, a FIFA World Player of the Year award and two FIFA World XI selections to her name.

Coming to Carli Llyod club career the American has a decorated career while playing for various teams throughout her career. Llyod has been playing for the Western New York Flash, the Houston Dash and NJ/NY Gotham in the NWSL and winning the FA Women's Cup on a loan to Manchester City.

