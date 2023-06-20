Carlo Ancelotti fires warning to permanently leave Madrid star on bench if he is not sold

Why you're reading this: Real Madrid didn't have a successful season as they failed to garner much both on domestic and European fronts. The Spanish giants lost to Barcelona in the La Liga title and also couldn't get past Manchester City who went on to lift the title. Following their disappointing season, Madrid have been pretty busy in the transfer market.

3 things you need to know

Despite their recent failures, Madrid remain one of the most successful European clubs

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has a contract till 2024

The Italian has also been linked with the Brazilian job

Carlo Ancelotti wants to sell Real Madrid player: Reports

Real Madrid splashed the cash when they brought in Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco last summer. The transfer could easily touch €100 million in the coming days with a number of add-ons. In his first season, the French international failed to nail down a place in the starting lineup and as per several reports, Ancelotti wants the player to leave Santiago Bernabeu in a bid to raise some funds for future transactions.

But Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be convinced of the player's calibre and wants to provide him with another chance before sanctioning his departure. According to El Nacional, the manager now served an ultimatum to Perez to get rid of Tchouameni or the player will spend the entire season on the bench.

Madrid recently announced the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the English midfielder will definitely be ahead in the pecking order. Eduardo Camavinga has been drifting roles from midfield to defence. So there could be ample place for Tchoiuameni to fill in.

Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric also have touched the twilight of their career and the presence of a young player like Tchouameni could be a major boost for Los Blancos. But if the hierarchy feels Bellingham would be a better bet in the long run they might just offload the 23-year-old who made 24 starts in the Spanish top flight this season.

There won't be a dearth of suitors for the midfielder. However, recovering a big chunk of their invested money could be a major issue as barring a handful of teams no other clubs could afford such a large sum.