Carlo Ancelotti Responds To Pochettino's Claims That Kylian Mbappe Will Remain At PSG

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently responded to the remarks of his PSG counterpart Mauricio Pochettino wherein the latter claimed that coaches do not convey the 'whole truth' during press conferences. Pochettino had earlier commented on the speculation of their prodigy Kylian Mbappe switching teams in the upcoming summer transfer window. He asserted that the Le Parc des Princes will continue to avail the services of the Frenchman. There have also been several reports that the Ligue 1 outfit has tried to lure Mbappe by offering him hefty contracts, however, the Frenchman has denied all those offers to pursue his 'dream' to play in the whites.

Mbappe to end heist of Real Madrid for their Number 7?

Real Madrid has been in the best form if compared to their performance in recent years. Their ace striker Karim Benzema is on the roll whereas the midfield comprising key players like Modric, Kroos and youngsters like Valverde have performed at the right time. Despite this, the streets of the Los Blancos have not been able to find a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo ever since his departure. The team tried several options like Hazard and Mariano but all in vain since no one has been able to match the geniuses of the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mariano, who came in as a direct replacement for Cristiano in the very season he departed has been warming the bench for most of the time. After a long time, the team in White finally got another Premier League star, Eden Hazard, however, since his arrival, he has been consistent only with injuries. Though young Brazilians like Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr have attempted to fill the boots of Cristiano in terms of speed and skills, the scoring for both has been a major concern. Vinicus Jr has improved a lot this season in terms of decision making in the final half, but still, the major responsibility of scoring is laden on the shoulders of Karim Benzema.

Without Benzema, the team has struggled in big games like in El Clasico as the team was embarrassed after conceding 4 goals. With an aim to find a scoring partner for Benzema, Real Madrid's Florentino Pérez has tried multiple times to get Mbappe. In fact, last summer, the deal was almost sealed as the Vikings were ready to offer €200 million for the Frenchman but Paris ultimately denied the offers after drama on the last day of the summer window.

Madrid has even made their position stronger recently by defeating star-studded PSG and successfully stopping their UCL march. It should be noted that PSG had European stars namely Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Di María guiding their forward line-up. Real Madrid is currently en route to winning their Champions League number 14 as they will host Manchester City in the final leg of the semi-final in the coming week.

Mbappe, who was bonded by a contract, will finally be free as his contract expires this summer and he will be able to join the team of his choice. Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will like to miss this opportunity and will try their best to make sure Mbappe wears a White jersey with a crest next season.