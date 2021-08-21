Carlo Ancelotti Says 'I Don't Care' If Real Madrid Signs PSG Forward Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move away from Le Parc des Princes this summer because the 2018 World Cup winner has made it clear that he wants to play for a competitive club. Real Madrid has long been linked with the player and are seen as frontrunners for the French forward. Madrid's returning coach Carlo Ancelotti has now come out and said that he does not care if the club signs Mbappe.

I don't know if he will arrive,” he said at a press conference when asked about his side’s interest in Mbappe. "I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that. Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.”

Carlo then said that the squad he has is very good and can compete for all trophies.

"This squad, as it is, can compete for any trophy. We have very big stars here. I'm not going to name all of them, but we have a lot of top players. This squad is full of stars. We have to work together. The star, if he is able to compete for the others, wins titles."

Khelaifi says Mbappe is not going anywhere

While announcing the arrival of Lionel Messi, the PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi told a press conference, that he is confident that the French forward has "no reason" to leave the club.

"I think everyone knows. His (Kylian Mbappe) future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can’t do anything else but stay."

Pochettino says Mbappe is very relaxed at PSG

The PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino had said that Mbappe is 'very relaxed in spite of all the ongoing speculation around the players' future.

"Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season, this period is part of football, lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't," Mauricio Pochettino said speaking to the media ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.

(Image Credits: AP)