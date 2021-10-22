Carlo Ancelotti Wary Of Barcelona In First El Clasico After Messi's Departure

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his team will be wary of the Barcelona team, despite their opponents' below-par start to the campaign. The manager said that his team will need to focus on getting things right if they are to win over their fierce rivals in the El Clasico. "It’s a team that are coming back from many problems, but little by little, they are finding their identity and are improving, It’s not important how the team comes into this sort of game. It’s about what you do on the field. All of these games are like that.” Ancelotti said during the pre-match conference.

Carlo Ancelotti stressed that he will want his defensive unit to put all they have and that it will be key in beating the Catalans. "For our team, the most important thing is always to defend well both with a low block, as a medium block and a high. It's more difficult for us, for our characteristic, to defend with a low block because it's much more dangerous to counterattack the space with the players that we have up top."

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is always a special match

The manager also said that the El Clasico is a special game for the fans and they will look to give their maximum focus on the game so that their supporters can have something to cheer about. "They're special matches," he said. "There are special games in every country, like Inter-[AC] Milan, Chelsea-Tottenham, Bayern [Munich]-[Borussia] Dortmund. It's a special match for Spain and the Clasico is the most important game for the fans. It's not a normal game, and my way of preparing for it is with maximum tranquillity and maximum focus".

He further added that all his squad members have been fully committed at the training and the team has improved with time and fans did see some glimpses during their win their Champions League over Shakhtar Donetsk "I like the commitment I've seen from everyone," he added. "I'm seeing it every day in training. The team is focused. We haven't had a great time, but the players are switched on and fully focused, motivated to train every day. We were at our best against Shakhtar. We did well and we have to continue along these lines." he concluded.

The game will also mark the first time in so many years that Barcelona will take on Real Madrid without Lionel Messi. The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 24 at 7:54 PM.

Image: AP