Carlo Ancelotti Will Take Home THIS AMOUNT If Everton Avoid Relegation

Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a move to English Premier League side - Everton. His exit from Napoli gave rise to rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal, who are yet to find a replacement for their Spanish coach - Unai Emery. Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is close to penning a big-money deal with the Toffees in the coming days.

Also Read | Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard? Who would Thierry Henry play with?

Everton offer update on the managerial situation at Goodison Park

🔵 | An update on the ongoing work to recruit a new permanent manager. #EFC — Everton (@Everton) December 16, 2019

Also Read | El Clasico: 5 players who could play their first 'Clasico' as Barcelona host Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will bag £2.5 million if Everton stay in the Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti's wages at Everton:



💰 Yearly £11,500,000

💰 Monthly £958,333

💰 Weekly £221,153

💰 Daily £31,593

💰 Hourly £1,316

💰 Minute £21

💰 Second 36p



He will also earn £2.5m for keeping them in the Premier League. 😳https://t.co/YYH4Mn8PY4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 17, 2019

Also Read | Neymar Jr has a classy answer to questions regarding his exit from Barcelona in 2017

Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as the Everton first-team coach on an interim basis since the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this month. ‘Big Dunc’ has overseen a win against Chelsea and a draw against Manchester United in his two matches in charge of the Toffees. However, he admitted that he is not ready to take charge of the senior team yet and asked the Toffees’ management to appoint a permanent manager in the coming days. According to SPORTbible, Carlo Ancelotti is close to penning a long-term deal with Everton in the coming weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti to Everton, here we go! 🔵✍🏻



More details and what is going to happen on next hours 🏁➡️ https://t.co/Vst4lbdJUF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2019

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also linked with a move to Everton to assist Carlo Ancelotti

According to Sky Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic will follow Carlo Ancelotti to Everton.



Absolute scenes when David Moyes is announced as manager and his first signing is Jack Rodwell.



👀#EFC pic.twitter.com/iSfS4ZYkjk — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 17, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team