Carlo Ancelotti Will Take Home THIS AMOUNT If Everton Avoid Relegation

Football News

Three-time UCL winning coach Carlo Ancelotti has been touted to take up the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park in the coming weeks. Keep reading.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a move to English Premier League side - Everton. His exit from Napoli gave rise to rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal, who are yet to find a replacement for their Spanish coach - Unai Emery. Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is close to penning a big-money deal with the Toffees in the coming days.

Everton offer update on the managerial situation at Goodison Park

Carlo Ancelotti will bag £2.5 million if Everton stay in the Premier League

Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as the Everton first-team coach on an interim basis since the sacking of Marco Silva earlier this month. ‘Big Dunc’ has overseen a win against Chelsea and a draw against Manchester United in his two matches in charge of the Toffees. However, he admitted that he is not ready to take charge of the senior team yet and asked the Toffees’ management to appoint a permanent manager in the coming days. According to SPORTbible, Carlo Ancelotti is close to penning a long-term deal with Everton in the coming weeks. 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also linked with a move to Everton to assist Carlo Ancelotti

Published:
