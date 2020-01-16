Carlo Ancelotti's Son-in-law Set To Be Included In Everton's Backroom Staff: Reports

Everton have not had a great start to their 2019-20 Premier League campaign. Their manager Marco Silva was sacked and he was replaced by the experienced Carlo Ancelotti. The Merseyside team is slowly beginning to find their form under him. Ancelotti secured a quick return to management in less than two weeks after being fired by Italian team Napoli. It was only his second season with the club.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti's Presence Slowly Visible As Everton Register Second Consecutive Win

Carlo Ancelotti's son-in-law set to be included in Everton's backroom staff

While Ancelloti is yet to make any major January signings, his backroom staff is all set to have a fresh face. Reports emerged that Mino Fulco is all set to be appointed as the sports performance manager by Everton. According to The Athletic, Fulco (who is Ancelotti's son-in-law) is set to take over the reins from Bruno Mendes. Mendes had the same role under former manager Marco Silva.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti Talks About Transfer Plans Ahead Of FA Cup Match Against Liverpool

Mino Fulco previous stint with Carlo Ancelloti

The 34-year-old previously worked with Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Napoli. At Everton, he will be working alongside Duncan Ferguson and Davide Ancelotti. Everton's next game will be at West Ham United on Saturday, January 18.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti Compares Moise Kean's Spell At Everton With That Of Platini's At Juventus

Carlo Ancelotti career as manager

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers in modern football. He has won more than 20 trophies across four different leagues. He has previously managed Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Napoli. He is highly revered by players and managers in the sport. In his previous stints, he won the French league with PSG, the Spanish league and Champions League with Real Madrid and the German Bundesliga with Bayern. His best time as a manager was with AC Milan. He led them to two Champions League titles from 2001-09. It remains to be seen if he is able to resurrect the fortunes of Everton.

Also Read: Carlo Ancelotti Appointed As Everton Manager In A 4.5-year Deal