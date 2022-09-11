Carlos Alcaraz Vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2022 In India, US & UK?

After three consecutive wins in five-setters, third seed Carlos Alcaraz Garfia is all set to take on fifth seed Casper Ruud in the US Open 2022 finals on Sunday. On his way to the finals, the Spaniard defeated 15th seed Marin Cilic, 11th seed Jannik Sinner and 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe, among others.

On the other hand, Ruud advanced to the final after a fantastic win over 27th seed Karen Khachanov. This is the Norwegian's second Grand Slam final of the year, having made it to the Roland Garros final when he lost to Rafael Nadal. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash between two stars of the future, here is a look at how to watch US Open live in India, the UK and the US, and the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud live streaming details.

What time will Alcaraz vs Ruud begin?

The Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs Casper Ruud US Open 2022 clash will begin live at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, September 12.

Where will Alcaraz vs Ruud take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs Casper Ruud match will take place at the iconic Arther Ashe Stadium.

How to watch US Open live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the US Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the final on the official social media handles of the tournament.

Alcaraz vs Ruud live streaming details

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch tournament in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud clash will not begin earlier than 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 11.

How to watch US Open 2022 in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 can tune in to Amazon Prime Video. The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud clash will not begin earlier than 9:00 PM BST on Sunday, September 11.