Carney Chukwuemeka Undergoes Knee Surgery Early In His Breakthrough Season At Chelsea

Carney Chukwuemeka challenges for the ball agsinst a West ham player during the EPL Soccer match; Image: AP
Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on a left knee injury he sustained in the loss to West Ham in the Premier League, the club said Tuesday.
Chelsea didn’t put a timeframe on the likely return of the 19-year-old Chukwuemeka, who has just broken into the team a year after joining from Aston Villa.
Chukwuemeka started against Liverpool on the opening weekend and scored a goal — his first for Chelsea — in the first half at West Ham before going off injured in the 45th minute.
