Carragher Explains Dilemma Gerrard Will Face Before Accepting Potential Aston Villa Job

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is one of the frontrunners to replace Dean Smith after the Aston Villa coach was sacked by the club on Sunday post their fifth consecutive defeat. Former Reds player Jamie Carragher believes Villa would be a 'great move' for the former English midfielder but assumes he would hope to win a second league title in Scotland first.

Rangers are once again in the lead in the Scottish Premiership, having beaten arch-rivals Celtic to the title last year. Gerrard's side dominated the league last season as they not only registered over a hundred points, (102) but also won by an outstanding margin of 25 points as Celtics managed just 77.

Carragher believes Aston Villa would be a perfect fit for Gerrard

While speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said, "I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard. But the situation he finds himself in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season, and he's in a great position to win it again. I think in a perfect world you'd want to stay at Rangers to the end of the season and come away from there with two titles."

The former Liverpool defender then added that Gerrard would have a difficult choice to make irrespective of what he chooses to do next. "I mean, this is not something coming from Steven Gerrard but, 'I look I've been in a job for four years in the Scottish Premiership', and I think sooner or later there's going to be a great chance Steven Gerrard is going to come to the Premier League. But for me, it's a difficult one," added Carragher.

Thank you for the memories, Dean. pic.twitter.com/PfcSpncqHh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021

However, the former right-back admitted that there will not be many better opportunities if Gerrard would be offered the job at Aston Villa. Carragher believes that the Liverpool job will not be available for at least another 'two or three years' as Jurgen Klopp is likely to stay there. He once again ended his point by stating that in 'a perfect world,' Gerrard would hope to leave Rangers if he had won a 'couple of trophies with them already.

Aston Villa sack Dean Smith

Aston Villa's official club statement to part ways with Head Coach Dean Smith read,