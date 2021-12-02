Carrick Decodes Cristiano Ronaldo 'myth' At Man United; 'He's Played In Enough Teams'

Ever since the appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick was confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo's role at Manchester United has come under immense scrutiny. The 36-year old forward has often been censured for not pressing, a style of football that has been the foundation of Rangnick's teams in the past.

However, caretaker coach Michael Carrick is confident that the Portuguese international will adapt to the high press football, stating that he has played in enough teams to be able to do so.

Michael Carrick calls criticisms against Cristiano Ronaldo a 'myth'

While speaking to a news conference on Wednesday, Michael Carrick said, "Maybe it is a myth. Maybe that is how it is. He's played in enough teams over the years being successful to play in a variety of ways and kept scoring goals for every team. I'm sure he will continue to score goals. There is no doubt about that."

Manchester United's caretaker manager then went on to add how players have adapted to various playing styles in the past. "Players adapt. There are different skills and styles you have to have. We have played different styles since we came here. Ralf has a terrific pedigree over a long period of time and had good success with that, so I am sure that the players are looking forward to the days and weeks ahead," added Carrick.

The Red Devils are next set to host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the match scheduled to commence live at 1:45 AM IST on December 3. Rangnick has still not been able to join the team because of ongoing issues regarding his work visa, meaning Carrick will remain in charge until the German takes over.

Premier League standings update: Manchester United in tenth

After 13 matches, Manchester United are currently in tenth place in the Premier League standings with 18 points, six points off the top four places and 15 points behind leaders Chelsea, who have played a game more. The Red Devils are currently struggling for form in the Premier League as they have just won one game in their last five (1D, 3L).