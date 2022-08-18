Casemiro Could Become PL's 4th Highest Paid Player If He Joins Manchester United: Report

After a horrific start in the Premier League with two consecutive losses, Manchester United are reportedly willing to make another blockbuster signing by roping in Real Madrid's star midfielder Casemiro. The Red Devils are looking to make him the fourth highest paid player in the Premier League, with only Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah earning more than him.

Manchester United willing to offer Casemiro a blockbuster contract

According to Mundo Deportivo, Premier League giants Manchester United are seriously considering signing Real Madrid's Casemiro to help solve their concerns in the midfield. The Red Devils have had their worst start under new coach Erik ten Hag, who registered an unwanted record by becoming the club's first manager in their Premier League history to lose both his opening games in charge.

As per the reports, Manchester United are willing to offer Los Blancos a whopping fee of €80 million to sign Casemiro, who still has three years remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. As for personal terms, the Red Devils are willing to offer him a five-year contract that is worth a staggering €18 million net per season.

If The Brazilian midfielder were to accept the offer, he would become the fourth highest paid player in England's top flight, with only five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City's latest star signing Erling Haaland and Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah ahead.

Manchester United rock bottom in Premier League table

As things stand in the Premier League table, Manchester United are currently rock bottom after two games with no wins yet. They have a goal difference of -5 after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their opening game followed by a humiliating 4-0 away defeat against Brentford in their second match.

And things are unlikely to get any easier for the Red Devils, who are set to face arch-rivals Liverpool in their next match. While the Reds have not had the best of starts (2D) in England's top flight this season, they did thrash Manchester United 9-0 over the two legs last season. And considering the defensive woes in the Red Devils' midfield, Liverpool are likely to cause them several issues as a result of their high press.