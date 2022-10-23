Casemiro Rescues Man United In 94th Minute Vs Chelsea, Erupts In Wild Celebrations: WATCH

Brazilian footballer Casemiro starred for Manchester United in the much-anticipated clash against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge stadium on Saturday night. Heading into the game, United manager Erik ten Hag had revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been excluded from the squad for the Premier League 2022-23 match, as 'punishment' for walking out of the field against Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the final whistle on October 19. While the Old Trafford-based team clearly missed Ronaldo’s services for 90 minutes, his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro stepped up to the occasion and saved United from a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

At 90+4’, United’s first two crosses were cleared by Chelsea, before the ball was recycled down the left again. After Luke Shaw clipped it into the far post, the Brazilian footballer jumped in front of Scot McTominay to send the ball inside the goalpost. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa managed to get his hands on the post, but it had already bounced over the line.

Watch Casemiro screams in celebration after injury-time goal vs Chelsea

Earlier in the game, Chelsea received a penalty chance after McTominay and Broja were involved in a tussle. While the referee pointed straight to the spot, the entire United team protested against the penalty. Fred was shown a yellow card after being booked for dissent, as Jorginho converted the penalty chance to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 87th minute.

Erik ten Hag speaks about Chelsea draw

Speaking about the penalty after the match, manager ten Hag praised the team for fighting back against it in style. As reported by Manchester United on their official website, ten Hag shed his thoughts about the match and said, “I think it was a good game. In the first half, we dominated the game. But also, that is why the opponent switched their system. And they made it a little more difficult for us, like we saw in the last minutes of the first half. In the second half, I think it was even. It was a battle between two teams of the same height. And in the end, I think a point was justified”. As per Express, he also revealed his thoughts on Ronaldo and mentioned that Ronaldo is valuable member of the team because he can score goals.