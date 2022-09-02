After failing to qualify for Champions League last term, Manchester United was in need of rebuilding the team under new manager Erik ten Hag. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer news making all the buzz, the club has managed to bring in six fresh new faces this summer. We take a look at players that the Old Trafford club managed to sign.

Manchester United transfer news: List of players signed by Erik Ten Hag

Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United began the rebuilding process by signing the Dutch defender for £14.7m move from Feyenoord. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option to extend for a further year.

Christian Eriksen

The Danish playmaker signed a three-year deal with the club after becoming a free agent following his spell with Brentford. The midfielder is no stranger to Premier League having spent nearly seven seasons with Tottenham Hotspur, making more than 300 appearances in all competitions

Casemiro

Manchester United made a major statement by signing midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazil midfielder signed a contract until June 2026 with the option of another year. The 30-year-old has reportedly signed the deal worth up to £70 million. Casemiro had an incredible career with Real Madrid winning five Champions League trophies, two league titles and one Copa del Rey, among other honours.

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez completed his move from Ajax to Manchester United, signing a contract with the club until June 2027, with the option to extend for a further year. The move sees Martinez link up again with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who signed him for Ajax back in 2019. The defender went onto make 177 career club appearances winning two Eredivisie titles with Ajax.

Martin Dubravka

Ten Hag secured a deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper in order to provide competition to David de Gea. Dubravka's loan could become permanent for £5 million at the end of the season. It is reported that the player himself has been pushing for the deal and had told Newcastle that he wanted to join United this summer. The Slovenian takes place of Dean Henderson who was loaned out to Nottingham Forest.

Antony

Manchester United biggest summer signing apart from Casemiro would be Ajax winger Athony. According to reports, the Brazilian was signed for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m). The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, making him the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.