Former Real Madrid and Italy forward Antonio Cassano has urged five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and hang up his boots if he cannot reach the level required to continue playing at the highest level. The 40-year-old went on to add that while he has massive respect for the Portuguese international, he does not like him as a player.

Cassano urges Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

While speaking on the Muschio Selvaggio podcast, Antonio Cassano said, "At this point, Cristiano should love himself, do himself a favour and understand that, if he cannot reach a level, he must end his career. He has won everything, he has been a phenomenon. Now it’s time to retire."

The former Italian forward then went on to add how seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi faced several sacrifices during the early stages of his career, similar to the ones that Diego Maradona faced. "I have a lot of respect for CR7, but I don’t like him as a player. [Lionel] Messi is like [Diego] Maradona. He had to leave Argentina at the age of 14 and face serious physical problems, which speaks of sacrifices," added Cassano.

Ronaldo keen on playing until Euro 2024

While Antonio Cassano has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to call it a day and retire from professional football, the Portuguese international has other plans as he is confident of playing at the highest level for at least two more years. While speaking after receiving an award from the Portuguese Football Federation, the 37-year-old made it clear that he intends to play until the end of Euro 2024.

"I hope to be a part of the Federation for a few more years. I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. My path to the national team is not over. We have many quality youngsters. I will be at the World Cup and I want to be at the European Championship." With Ronaldo currently 37, he would turn 39 when the European Championships take place in 2024. As for his place in the Euro 2024 squad, a lot will depend upon how well he performs at the FIFA 2022 World Cup this year.