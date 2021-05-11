Cavani Contract Extension Could Mean No Harry Kane Or Erling Haaland For Man United

In the Manchester United transfer news latest, the Red Devils have reportedly backed out from the race of signing Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer transfer window. Former Man United star Gary Neville shared his thoughts and commented on Erling Haaland transfer news following Edinson Cavani contract extension which saw the Uruguay international agree to remain at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane transfer news: United to ditch Spurs star for fellow English international?

The Tottenham Hotspur captain has been rumoured to leave the London outfit next summer with Harry Kane transfer news linking the striker with a move to Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also reported to show heavy interest in another striker with Erling Haaland transfer news linking the Borussia Dortmund star with a move to Man United. The 20-year-old is also linked with various other teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. However, the 13-time Premier League winners have reportedly backed off from the Norwegian star's signature with former Man United star Gary Neville revealing why the Red Devils could go all in for Haaland's Borussia Dortmund teammate and Kane's national team strike partner Jadon Sancho.

🗣 "I think it's [Jadon] Sancho and that's their business done."



Is Jadon Sancho Man United's Number 1 target?

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday night, Gary Neville spoke about how he does not see Man United signing another striker in the transfer window. Clarifying how he does not have any contacts "on the inside" and it is just his assumption, the former United player shared that the club is rather desperate for Jadon Sancho.

The Sky Sports commentator focused on Manchester United's recruitment last summer by explaining how the Red Devils didn't sign Sancho which led to massive criticism against them. However, Neville shared that now it feels like United could do an incredibly smart piece of business this year if they get Jadon Sancho at almost half the price after waiting for the Englishman's signature for over 12 months.

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly cut down their transfer fee for Jadon Sancho as the Red Devils now stand a chance to acquire the Englishman's services for just £74m. Signing the winger over a striker could provide them with the much-needed reinforcement on wide areas as Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Daniel James are rumoured to leave in the summer.

The new Cavani contract can be view as a shrewd business by Manchester United who would have had to spend a lot of money for the other two singings in the upcoming summer transfer window. While Tottenham Hotspur was expected to demand nothing less than £90million for Harry Kane, Erling Haaland's transfer fee would have been more than £150m in the upcoming transfer window.