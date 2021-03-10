Cavani ‘Proud’ To Wear Man Utd Shirt After Dad Claimed He’s Unhappy And Wants Transfer

Edinson Cavani cleared speculations of a move to Boca Juniors as he highlighted that he is proud to wear the Manchester United shirt. Cavani's father had earlier stated that the Urugyuan forward is unhappy in Manchester and wanted a move closer to his family. The striker has impressed since his free transfer move to the club, and Man United will hope that they can extend his contract.

Cavani transfer: Is Edison Cavani leaving Man United as Cavani to Boca Juniors talk emerge

As per reports by Argentine media outlet Ole, the Uruguayan is set for an exit from Old Trafford as he has his heart set on a move back to South America. Moreover, the report also reveals that Boca Juniors has already held talks with Cavani and a deal has been agreed upon between the two parties. As per the rumoured deal, Cavani is willing to agree to a massive pay cut to materialise the deal and expects a three-season contract at the club.

Cavani transfer: Father confirms talks of Cavani to Boca Juniors move

Edison Cavani's father made a sensational claim this week, saying his son was not happy in England and wanted to stay nearer to his family in South America. Cavani's father said, "My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again." That was not all as Cavani's father also claimed that his son has been in talks with Boca Junior's president. "We have spoken with Edinson and he always leans towards Boca because he had many conversations with [the club’s vice-president Juan Román] Riquelme," added Cavani's father.

Cavani dismisses father's talk of Man United exit

However, Edison Cavani seems to have dispelled his father's talk of a move away from Old Trafford by posting on social media. Cavani took to social media on Tuesday and posted a picture of himself with the caption, "Proud to wear this shirt @manchesterunited." With Cavani suggesting that he will stay at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not need to pursue the signature of a replacement striker over the summer as there have been links with Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Orgulloso de vestir esta camiseta ðŸ¤ @ManUtd

Proud to wear this shirt ðŸ¤ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/G51hf24neH — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) March 10, 2021

Dortmund values Erling Haaland at £150 million

With Erling Haaland's value having skyrocketed in the past year, Manchester United are unlikely to make such an expensive signing considering their own financial situation. As per reports, Borussia Dortmund are expecting £150 million from his sale. Haaland's value has been on the rise ever since he broke the Champions League record as he became the quickest player to score 20 goals (14 games).