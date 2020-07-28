CC Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Columbus Crew SC will face Minnesota United FC in a Round of 16 clash in the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Minnesota United FC are 2nd in the Western Conference, with 11 points in their bank. Minnesota United managed to win 3 games in the tournament with 2 draws in 5 games. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew SC are top of the Eastern Conference with 13 points. They managed to win 4 games in the tournament (Draw 1).
The CC vs MU live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can play the CC vs MU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, CC vs MU top picks and CC vs MU Dream11 team.
Eloy Room, Matt Lampson, Andrew Tarbell, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Josh Williams, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela, Waylon Francis, Chris Cadden, Hector Jimenez, Harrison Afful, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Youness Mokhtar, Derrick Etienne, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes, Fanendo Adi, Jordan Hamilton, Miguel Berry
Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye
Our CC vs MU Dream11 prediction is that Columbus Crew SC will win this game.