CC Vs MU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Columbus Crew SC will face Minnesota United FC in a Round of 16 clash in the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Minnesota United FC are 2nd in the Western Conference, with 11 points in their bank. Minnesota United managed to win 3 games in the tournament with 2 draws in 5 games. Meanwhile, Columbus Crew SC are top of the Eastern Conference with 13 points. They managed to win 4 games in the tournament (Draw 1).

The CC vs MU live match will commence on Wednesday, July 29 at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can play the CC vs MU Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the CC vs MU Dream11 prediction, CC vs MU top picks and CC vs MU Dream11 team.

CC vs MU live: CC vs MU Dream11 team

CC vs MU live: CC vs MU match prediction and top picks

Gyasi Zardes (Captain) Lucas Zelarayan (Vice-captain) Youness Mokhtar Kevin Molino Luis Amarilla Ethan Finlay

CC vs MU Dream11 prediction: Full squads

CC vs MU Dream11 prediction: Columbus Crew SC (CC) squad

Eloy Room, Matt Lampson, Andrew Tarbell, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Josh Williams, Aboubacar Keita, Milton Valenzuela, Waylon Francis, Chris Cadden, Hector Jimenez, Harrison Afful, Artur, Darlington Nagbe, Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Sebastian Berhalter, Aidan Morris, Youness Mokhtar, Derrick Etienne, Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes, Fanendo Adi, Jordan Hamilton, Miguel Berry

CC vs MU Dream11 prediction: Minnesota United FC (MU) squad

Tyler Miller, Greg Ranjitsingh, Fred Emmings, Ike Opara, José Aja, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Romain Métanire, Chase Gasper, Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Robin Lod, Hassani Dotson, Raheem Edwards, Marlon Hairston, Matthew Bentley, Noah Billingsley, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ethan Finlay, Mason Toye

CC vs MU Dream11 prediction: Probable CC vs MU playing 11

Columbus Crew SC : Eloy Room, Vito Wormgoor, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful, Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Aidan Morris, Gyasi Zardes, Pedro Santos, Miguel Berry

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jan Gregus, Thomás Chacón, Ethan Finlay, Kevin Molino, Luis Fernando Amarilla, Mason Toye, Marlon Hairston

CC vs MU Dream11 prediction

Our CC vs MU Dream11 prediction is that Columbus Crew SC will win this game.

Note: The CC vs MU Dream11 prediction and CC vs MU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CC vs MU Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

