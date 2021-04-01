CCM Vs ADL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners take on Adelaide United in their upcoming A-League clash on Thursday. The Australian domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Central Coast Stadium on Thursday, April 1 with the kickoff scheduled for 2:10 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs ADL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this fixture.

CCM vs ADL live: CCM vs ADL Dream11 match preview

Central Coast Mariners have faltered after starting off the season in a fantastic fashion as the hosts find themselves winless in their last three matches. Currently, at the top of the table, they have pocketed eight wins from 14 games while playing out two draws and losing four matches in the league so far. With 26 points against their tally, the Central Coast Mariners hold a narrow one-point lead over second-placed rivals Adelaide United and will be aiming to extend their lead at the top and steer clear up top with a win on Thursday.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, have been on a jaw-dropping run as the visitors enter the match following a narrow 1-0 win over Sydney FC. It was their sixth win in a row as the visitors are on the table=changing match-winning streak. Walking into the match as the second-ranked team in the A-League standings, Adelaide United have recorded eight wins four losses, and one drow from 13 games while accumulating 25 points so far.

CCM vs ADL Playing 11s

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Daniel Bouman, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel De Silva, Matt Simon, Marcos Urena.

Adelaide United - Joe Gauci, Ryan Strain, Javi Lopez, Jordan Elsey, Miachael Jakobsen, Joshua Cavallo, Stefan Mauk, Louis D'Arrigo, Ben Halloran, Craig Godwin, Tomi Juric.

CCM vs ADL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – M. Birighitti

Defenders – J. Elsey, J. Clisby, J. Lopez-Rodriguez, R. Tongyik

Midfielders – D. Bouman, S. Mauk, DD. Silva, B. Halloran

Strikers – T. Juric, M. Simon

CCM vs ADL Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Simon

Vice-Captain - DD Silva

CCM vs ADL Match Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play out a draw with the match seeing Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United sharing points as the end result of this game.

Prediction - Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Adelaide United

Note: The above CCM vs ADL Dream11 prediction, CCM vs ADL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs ADL Dream11 Team and CCM vs ADL Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.