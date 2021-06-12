CCM Vs MAC Dream11: Central Coast Mariners Vs Macarthur FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Central Coast Mariners lock horns against Macarthur FC in the upcoming elimination final of the A-League Series on Saturday, June 12. The A-League clash will be played at the Central Coast Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs MAC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

CCM vs MAC Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners will enter the match after finishing third in the A-League table. They went on to record 12 wins while playing out six draws and suffered from eight losses during the regular season, accumulating 42 points from 26 games. The hosts will start the clash after recording a comfortable 2-0 win over Western United in their previous outing. They will be eager to continue on their positive run and look to get the better of Macarthur FC in the elimination final.

Macarthur FC on the other hand, finished sixth in the A-League season registering 11 wins from 26 games while playing out six draws and suffering from nine losses this season. They have exceeded expectations in the ongoing campaign but enter the match after suffering a 3-0 loss against Wellington Phoenix. The Bulls will look to enjoy their first appearance in the Final series and aim at giving Central Coast Mariners a run for their money on Saturday.

CCM vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Simon or M. Derbyshire

Vice-Captain - M. Urena or J. Meredith

CCM vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - A. Federici

Defenders – A. Susnjar, J. Clisby, M. Milligan

Midfielders – J. Meredith, O. Bozanic, D. Genreau, DD Silva

Strikers – M. Urena, M. Derbyshire, M. Simon

CCM vs MAC Dream11 Prediction

Central Coast Mariners defeated Macarthur FC twice in the regular A-League season recording 2-0 and 1-2 wins over them in the 20-21 campaign. Given the recent superiority over their opponents, we expect Central Coast Mariners to edge out a narrow win on Saturday

Prediction- Central Coast Mariners 1-0 Macarthur FC

Note: The above CCM vs MAC Dream11 prediction, CCM vs MAC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs MAC Dream11 Team and CCM vs MAC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result