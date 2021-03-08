CCM Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

A top-of-the-table clash awaits us in the next rounds of the ongoing A-League fixtures as Central Coast Mariners will be squaring off against Macarthur FC in the next match on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Central Coast Stadium on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs MAC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details

CCM vs MAC live: CCM vs MAC Dream11 match preview

Central Coast Mariners have been one of the best performing teams in the ongoing A-League this season as the hosts sit at the top of the table and have managed to register seven wins and just three losses in their 10 matches. With 21 points to their names, Alan Stajics' men hold a massive four-point lead over their opponents and will head into the game following a narrow 1-2 win over Perth Glory in their last outing. With a chance to extend the lead at the top, the Central Coast Mariners will see this match as an opportunity to run away with three points.

Macarthur FC on the other hand have not been bad either as they see themselves occupy the second position in the A-League table. Breathing just below the necks of current league leaders and next opponents, the visitors just need four points to match Central Coast Mariner's tally and claim the top spot. They will aim to reduce the gap to just one point on Monday and look to register their sixth win of the season

CCM vs MAC Playing 11

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Stefan Nigro, Kye Rowles, Jack Clisby, Ruon Tongyik, Oliver Bozanic, Gianni Stensness, Daniel Bouman, Daniel De Silva, Marco Urena, Alou Kuol

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Mark Milligan, James Meredith, Ivan Franjic, Denis Genreau, Benat Etxebarria, Markel Susaeta, Loic Puyo, Moudi Najjar, Matt Derbyshire

CCM vs MAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Adam Federici

Defenders - Jack Clisby, Mark Milligan, Ruon Tongyik, Ivan Franjic

Midfielders - Denis Genreau, Daniel De Silva, Markel Susaeta, Daniel Bouman

Strikers - Alou Kuol, Matt Derbyshire

CCM vs MAC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Matt Derbyshire or Daniel De Silva

Vice-Captain- Alou Kuol or Markel Susaeta

CCM vs MAC Match Prediction

Both the teams have done exceptionally well this season and will aim to get the better of each other on Monday, However, we expect the match to end in a draw as Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will likely cancel each other out across the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Central Coast Mariners 1-1 Macarthur FC

Note: The above CCM vs MAC Dream11 prediction, CCM vs MAC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs MAC Dream11 Team and CCM vs MAC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.