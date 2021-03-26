CCM Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners are set to lock horns against Melbourne Victory in their upcoming A-League fixture on Saturday. The match is set to take place on March 27 at the Central Coast with the kickoff scheduled for 1:40 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks alongside other details of this match.

CCM vs MLV live: CCM vs MLV Dream11 match preview

Central Coast Mariners walk into the match following a string of poor performances as they are been winless in their last two matches. Currently, at the top of the table, the hosts played out a 2-2 draw against Perth Glory and went saw their last outing end in a 2-0 loss to Melbourne City FC. They have pocketed eight wins while playing out one draw and losing four games this season earning them 25 points in 13 league matches. Holding a narrow 1 point lead over second-placed Melbourne City FC, Central Coast Mariners will look to shrug off their previous loss and aim to turn their fortunes around on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are polar opposites of their opponents as they walk into the match following four consecutive losses in recent matches. After playing out their 3-1 loss to Wellington Phoenix in their last outing, the visitors have now lost nine league games while winning two and drawing one. Melbourne Victory will look to get back on the winning track but face tough competition and will have to play their best football if they wish to take away any points in this fixture

CCM vs MLV Playing 11

Central Coast Mariners- Mark Birighitti, Jack Clisby, Stefan Nigro, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Daniel De Silva, Daniel Bouman, Oliver Bozanic, Josh Nisbet, Marco Urena, Matt Simon

Melbourne Victory- Matt Acton, Adama Traore, Storm Roux, Leigh Broxham, Nick Ansell, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman, Robbie Kruse, Ben Folami, Elvis Kamsoba

CCM vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Mark Birighitti

Defenders – Storm Roux, Ruon Tongyik, Adama Traore, Jack Clisby

Midfielders – Daniel De Silva, Jacob Butterfield, Josh Nisbet

Strikers – Ben Folami, Matt Simon, Robbie Kruse

CCM vs MLV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain –Robbie Kruse or Matt Simon

Vice-Captain - Daniel De Silva or Ben Folami

CCM vs MLV Match Prediction

Central Coast Mariners will start the match as favorites and are expected to register a routine victory over Melbourne Victory at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above CCM vs MLV Dream11 prediction, CCM vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs MLV Dream11 Team and CCM vs MLV Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.