CCM Vs NJ Dream11: Central Coast Mariners Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Central Coast Mariners take on Newcastle Jets in their upcoming A-League clash on Tuesday, June 1. The Australian domestic league match will be played at the Central Coast Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM IST.

CCM vs NJ Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners will head into the game as the third-ranked team on the A-League table having recorded 11 wins from 24 games while playing out six draws and suffering from seven losses this season. With 39 points against their name, the hosts are on-level at points with Macarthur FC and will head into the match with the intention to win. A win over Newcastle Jets on Tuesday will ensure the Central Coast Mariners the third position in the A-League standings with Brisbane Roar FC posting a major threat to their position.

Newcastle Jets on the other hand will start this game following a poor run of form which sees them remain winless in their last 14 matches. The visitors have played out just three was while losing 11 of their previous games with two consecutive losses ahead of this clash. Currently slotted last on the league table, they have registered just three wins from 23 games while playing out five draws and suffered from 15 losses this season. They stand a little chance to register a win but will be hopeful of putting up a good performance and spoiling Central Coast Mariner's party by snatching away points on Tuesday.

CCM vs NJ Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, the Central Coast Mariners start the match as favourites and are expected to record a comfortable win over Newcastle Jets.

Prediction - Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Newcastle Jets

