CCM Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

The Central Coast Mariners play the Western Sydney Wanderers in their upcoming A-League Matchday 7 clash. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Central Coast Stadium on Tuesday, January 19, with kick-off at 1:35 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CCM vs SYW Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details

The Central Coast Mariners start the match following a string of impressive performances in the A-league. The hosts of this match are currently unbeaten in the league and boast of a perfect record. Winning both their matches, the Central Coast Mariners have earned six points against their name and sit a point below league leaders Macarthur FC. However, they have 2 more matches in hand and will see this match as an opportunity to go top of the table.

The Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are currently slotted 6th on the table. They have won one, drawn one, and lost one in their season as they sit with four points to their name. Their last outing in the tournament saw Tuesday's visitors play out a staple 1-1 draw in the Sydney Derby. Carl Robinson's men will be aiming to get back to winning ways as a victory today will see them move to the top.

CCM vs SYW Playing 11

Central Coast Mariners - Mark Birighitti, Ruon Tongyik, Kye Rowles, Stefan Nigro, Jack Clisby, Gianni Stensness, Josh Nisbet, Matt Simon, Samuel Silvera, Stefan Jankovic, Marcos Urena

Western Sydney Wanderers - Daniel Margush, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Daniel Georgievski, Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan, Tate Russell, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrans, Bernie Ibini-Isei, James Troisi, Simon Cox

CCM vs SYW Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mark Birighitti

Defenders - Jack Clisby, Ziggy Gordon, Ruon Tongyik

Midfielders - Tate Russell, Josh Nisbet, James Troisi, Gianni Stensness, Keanu Baccus

Strikers - Marcos Urena, Simon Cox

CCM vs SYW Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Simon Cox or Marcos Urena

Vice-Captain - Tate Russell or Gianni Stensness

CCM vs SYW Match Prediction

The Central Coast Mariners have been excellent in their last two matches as they are yet to concede a single goal in the ongoing A-league season. The availability of Marcos Urena makes them a stronger and more formidable unit and they aim to move to the top of the table with a win against the Wanderers.

The Western Sydney Wanderers on the other hand have an average of conceding a goal every match as they have let three in and netted the same amount in their last three domestic games. They were impressive in their previous outing and will have to work hard if they wish to snatch away any points in this game. Both the teams will be looking to get those three crucial points and improve their ranking as the A-League season progresses. We predict a narrow win for the Central Coast Mariners at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Western Sydney Wanderers