CCM Vs WST Dream11: Central Coast Mariners Vs Western United Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Central Coast Mariners and Western United are set to lock horns in their next match of the ongoing A-League season on Saturday, June 5. The Australian domestic League match will be played at the Central Coast Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:36 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CCM vs WST Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

CCM vs WST Match Preview

Central Coast Mariners will start the game following an inconsistent run of form having pocketed just two wins form while playing out one draw and suffering from two losses in their last five matches. Heading into the game after suffering from a narrow 0-2 loss against Newcastle Jets, Central Coast Mariners find themselves slotted fourth on the league table. They have registered 11 wins while playing out six draws and suffering from eight losses this season. With 39 points from 25 games, the hosts will be eager to end their league stage campaign on a winning note and like to pocket three points over Western United on Saturday.

Western United, on the other hand, has been one of the worst-performing teams in the A-League season with the visitors failing to record a single win in their last eight outings. Starting the match after suffering from seven drafts in a row, Western United find themselves slotted 10th on the A-League table. They have recorded just eight wins and played out four draws while suffering from 13 losses this season amassing 28 points. The visitors are destined to end as the 10th ranked team this season and will hope to end their league stage campaign on a high by snatching away some points against Central Coast Mariners.

CCM vs WST Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Simon or A. Diamanti

Vice-Captain - B. Berisha or DD Silva

CCM vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M. Birighitii

Defenders – T. Uskok, R. Tongyik, T. Imal, J. Clisby

Midfielders – O. Bozanic, A. Diamanti, DD Silva, D. Pierias

Strikers – B. Berisha, M. Simon

CCM vs WST Dream11 Prediction

Central Coast Mariners start the match as undisputed favourites and are expected to register an easy win over Western United while walking away with three points on Saturday.

Prediction- Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Western United

Note: The above CCM vs WST Dream11 prediction, CCM vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CCM vs WST Dream11 Team and CCM vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result