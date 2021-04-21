CDZ Vs RM Dream11: Cadiz Vs Real Madrid Prediction And Team News

Real Madrid and Cadiz are all set to lock horns in their upcoming LaLiga clash on Wednesday. The Spanish domestic league clash is all set to be played at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on April 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Thursday, April 22) according to IST. Let's have a look at the CDZ vs RM Dream11 Team, playing 11, alongside other match details of the clash.

ðŸŽ¯ ¡A por la victoria en el Carranza!

â¬‡ï¸ ð™‹ð™ð™€ð™‘ð™„ð˜¼ â¬‡ï¸ #CádizRealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 21, 2021

CDZ vs RM Match Preview

Cadiz have managed to shrug off their 2-1 loss to Villarreal in style as the hosts head into the match following a three-match unbeaten run. Currently slotted 13th on the league table they have registered nine wins and the same number of draws while suffering from 13 losses this season. With less than 8 matches left and 36 points against their name, Cadiz will be aiming for a top 10 finish and looked to collect as many points as possible. However, they face an uphill task in the form of Real Madrid and will have to play their best in order to snatch away three points from the reigning champions.

Real Madrid will head into the match brimming with confidence as Zidane's men are unbeaten since their narrow 1-2 loss to Levante in their last week of January. However, the French tactician will be wary of his team's last two results with Real Madrid failing to find the back of the net in the 2 games. The reigning Laliga champions find themselves slotted second on the league table having pocketed 20 mins from 31 games so far this season. Trailing league leaders Atletico Madrid by 3 points, Los Blancos will see this match as an opportunity to go on par with their arch-rivals as the race for the Laliga title heats up.

CDZ vs RM Playing 11

Cadiz- Jeremias Ledesma, Alfonso Espino, Iza Carcelen, Marcos Mauro, Fali, Jairo Izquierdo, Salvi Sanchez, Jens Jonsson, Jose Mari, Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Real Madrid- Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Marcelo, Casemiro, Isco, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

CDZ vs RM Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Karim Benzema or Alvaro Negredo

Vice-Captain- Vinicius Junior or Salvi Sanchez

CDZ vs RM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Marcos Mauro, Raphael Varane, Alfonso Espino

Midfielders – Casemiro, Salvi Sanchez, Marco Asensio, Jens Jonsson

Strikers – Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Negredo, Karim Benzema

CDZ vs RM Dream11 Prediction

Real Madrid will have to start the match without key midfield players in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. The duo's absence will have a massive effect on Real Madrid's attacking game which was already without the services of Eden Hazard. However, We expect the Los Blancos’ to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points a the end of 90 minutes on Wednesday.

Prediction- Cadiz 0-1 Real Madrid

Note: The above CDZ vs RM Dream11 prediction, CDZ vs RM Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CDZ vs RM Dream11 Team and CDZ vs RM Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.