CEL Vs LIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Match Prediction, UEFA Europa League Live

Celtic host Lille in the Europa League clash at Celtic Park. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 10 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction, CEL vs LIL Dream11 team and the probable CEL vs LIL playing 11.

CEL vs LIL live: CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction and preview

Celtic are already out of the competition while Lille have already qualified for the knockout round. Neil Lennon will want his team to still go out and win as he faces massive pressure with his team winless in their last five games. On the other hand, Lille have been in great touch and occupy the 2nd place in the Ligue 1 standings and have only one defeat to their name across all competitions. In recent results, Celtic come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against St. Johnstone while Lille arrive after having beaten AS Monaco 2-1. Based on recent results and from our CEL vs LIL match prediction is that Lille will win another three points.

📹 Watch the Bhoys training from Lennoxtown as the squad prepare for tomorrow's #UEL match against Lille 🟢⚪️ #CELLOSC pic.twitter.com/4RoSzCX441 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 9, 2020

CEL vs LIL live: Celtic vs Lille Head-to-Head

Celtic and Lille played once earlier in the same group, the game ended in a 2-2 draw with Celtic lead through a brace from Mohamed Elyounoussi was cancelled out by Zeki Celik and Jonathan Ikone

CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction: Probable CEL vs LIL playing 11

Celtic probable 11 - Barkas; Abd Elhamed, Bitton, Duffy, Taylor; Brown, Turnbull, Ntcham; Christie, Klimala, Griffiths

Lille probable 11 - Maignan; Djalo, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Ikone, Andre, Soumare, Xeka; Yilmaz, David

CEL vs LIL live: Top picks for CEL vs LIL Dream11 team

CEL vs LIL live: Celtic top picks

Griffiths

Christie

CEL vs LIL live: Lille top picks

Yilmaz

David

CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction: CEL vs LIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Maignan

Defenders - Fonte, Botman, Abd Elhamed, Bitton

Midfielders - Ikone, Christie, Ntcham

Forwards - Yilmaz (C), David (VC), Griffiths

Note: The above CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction, CEL vs LIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEL vs LIL Dream11 team and CEL vs LIL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Celtic Twitter