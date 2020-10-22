CEL Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

AC Milan will be looking to continue their perfect start to the 2020-21 season when they take on Celtic in their Europa League opener at Celtic Park on Thursday, October 22 at 10:25 pm IST. Celtic come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm while AC Milan beat their arch-rivals Inter Milan 2-1 in a similar derby. Here's a look at our CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, CEL vs MIL Dream11 team and the probable CEL vs MIL playing 11.

CEL vs MIL live: CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction and preview

The Rossoneri have gone 20 games unbeaten in all competitions since football resumed after lockdown including seven wins out of seven across all competitions this season. Celtic, on the other hand, despite a loss to Rangers are in good form, having won eight of their first eight. Both teams, however, have a few injury concerns to deal with. Based on recent form, our CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction is that AC Milan will emerge victorious in this encounter.

💪 #CelticMilan: #UEL Group H 💪



The 22-man squad heading to Glasgow

I 22 convocati per la trasferta di Glasgow

#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/wa9PbQExBB — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 21, 2020

CEL vs MIL live: Celtic vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have won four, drawn one and lost one in their last six encounters against Celtic. The last game between the two sides was played in the 2013 Champions League group stage with AC Milan beating Celtic 3-0.

CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Probable CEL vs MIL playing 11

Celtic probable 11 - Barkas; Jullien, Duffy, Ajer; Frimpong, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Laxalt; Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths.

AC Milan probable 11 - Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic.

CEL vs MIL live: Top picks for CEL vs MIL Dream11 team

CEL vs MIL live: Celtic top picks

Ajeti

Ajer

CEL vs MIL live: AC Milan top picks

Ibrahimovic.

Tonali

CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction: CEL vs MIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Donnarumma (VC)

Defenders - Duffy, Ajer, Kjaer, Hernandez

Midfielders - Ntcham, Tonali, Saelemaekers

Forwards - Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths, Ibrahimovic (C)

Note: The above CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction, CEL vs MIL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEL vs MIL Dream11 team and CEL vs MIL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Celtic Instagram