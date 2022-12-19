Celebrations In Kerala Takes Violent Turn As Teen Dies After World Cup Final; Reports

Argentina’s thrilling victory over France to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy was celebrated all over the world, including in India. Reports about the wild celebrations by football fans in Kerala started coming in as soon as Argentina won the tournament. However, in an unfortunate development, it is now being reported that the celebrations in Kerala took a violent turn as a fan lost his life during the celebrations.

As per reports, things appeared to have taken a wrong turn in Kerala as numerous incidents of clashes were reported in the state. A 17-year-old teenager reportedly named Akshay reportedly lost his life after getting unconscious during the celebrations. Reports claim that the teenager was taking part in the celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, shortly after Argentina’s victory.

The teenager is said to have collapsed on the ground after feeling uncomfortable and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he soon took his last breath. While the reason behind the teenager’s death is still unknown, it is expected to be known once the autopsy result arrives.

Here's how Argentina claimed the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup title for the third overall time and for the first time since 1986. The summit clash of the 2022 edition concluded with a 3-3 draw, after Lionel Messi scored a brace, alongside a goal by Angel Di Maria, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe registered a hattrick. The game was then decided on penalties, where Argentina emerged as the champions with a 4-2 victory.